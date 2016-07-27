Twitter reacts to Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential nominee, Tim Kaine

When Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine began to speak at the DNC tonight, Twitter was not sure what to make of him.

He didn’t seem like the most exciting candidate.

I feel like Tim Kaine is waving at every single person he knows in the audience

Tim Kaine reminds me of Flower from Bambi. pic.twitter.com/fEYTzLgKvj

The wide eyed Kaine came across as sweet, sensitive—a Ned Flanders among men.

Tim Kaine is your friend’s dad who catches you smoking weed at a sleepover and doesn’t rat you out but talks to you about brain development

Tim Kaine is so boring that his secret service name is definitely just Tim Kaine lmao — Jeremy Ocampo (@j_campz) July 28, 2016

Tim Kaine is like your dad picking you up from soccer practice when your friends are all going out to pizza after. — Andrew Hanna (@AndrewBHanna) July 28, 2016

But Twitter decided there was something likable about him.

Tim Kaine has the kindest eyes – he’s like that one music teacher in high school who really believed in you — Dianne Do (@DianneDo) July 28, 2016

And then he started imitating Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump—or at least attempted to.