Twitter reacts to Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential nominee, Tim Kaine

When Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine began to speak at the DNC tonight, Twitter was not sure what to make of him.
Tim Kaine is your friend’s dad who catches you smoking weed at a sleepover and doesn’t rat you out but talks to you about brain development
— PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) July 28, 2016
The wide eyed Kaine came across as sweet, sensitive—a Ned Flanders among men.
Tim Kaine reminds me of Flower from Bambi. pic.twitter.com/fEYTzLgKvj
— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) July 28, 2016
I feel like Tim Kaine is waving at every single person he knows in the audience
— Wyatt Bensken (@Wyatt_Bensken) July 28, 2016
Tim Kaine is hokey as hell.
— Yooge Boy (@MrColinFlowers) July 28, 2016
He didn’t seem like the most exciting candidate.
Tim Kaine is so boring that his secret service name is definitely just Tim Kaine lmao
— Jeremy Ocampo (@j_campz) July 28, 2016
Tim Kaine is like your dad picking you up from soccer practice when your friends are all going out to pizza after.
— Andrew Hanna (@AndrewBHanna) July 28, 2016
But Twitter decided there was something likable about him.
Tim Kaine has the kindest eyes – he’s like that one music teacher in high school who really believed in you
— Dianne Do (@DianneDo) July 28, 2016
And then he started imitating Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump—or at least attempted to.
Kaine’s "Believe Me!" Trump voice is actually Yogi Bear doing "Hey, Boo boo!"
— tad friend (@tadfriend) July 28, 2016
Then the attacks got more serious. Kaine, still invoking the phrase “believe me” with a certain dopiness that people seemed to be charmed by, called Trump out for not making public his taxes.
Lol Tim Kaine’s ROASTING u @realDonaldTrump
— ilana michelle rubin (@ilanasaurrrus) July 28, 2016
Loving Tim Kaine the attack dog! #notoneword #DemsInPhilly #ClintonKaine16 #imwithher #giveemhill #MadamePresident
— B Ries (@BrettRies) July 28, 2016
Tim Kaine going after Trump is everything. He may be nice but he’s gonna be one hell of a fighter.
— sarah kathleen (@ofregalmeans) July 28, 2016
And there was a certain appreciation for his fluent Spanish.
Tim Kaine was like a recent Pineda start: started slow but then settled in very nicely and answered all his post game questions in Spanish
— NickSportsTalkRadio (@EnnDee23) July 28, 2016
By the end, Kaine emerged (surprisingly) from his rather wandering speech as a likable fighter. Perhaps he’s just the kind of amiable sidekick that Democratic Presidential Hillary Clinton–who struggles on the likability meter–needs.
I love Tim Kaine now and I want him to chaperone my prom.
— Kristi Colleen (@KristiColleen) July 28, 2016