The official Olympics keyboard app was spying on your emojis, security firm says

An official Rio 2016 app—designed to send and share emojis and GIFs celebrating the Olympics—was collecting more information than its developers said or even intended, according to a report by security firm Lookout . The data included details on emojis and GIFs sent via the app and information about other apps installed on the device, according to the report.

The app has since been patched by NBCUniversal, its publisher, according to Lookout. The incident highlights how it can still be difficult for app users and creators to keep track of what kind of information is being collected by smartphone software.

“It was clear that the issues we found were not intended by NBCUniversal to be in the app since they included a custom attention alert in the app and reacted quickly to not only patch the issues, but delete any data that was mistakenly collected,” according to Lookout.

A representative from NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.