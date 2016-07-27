Facebook’s revenue skyrockets, hits 1.71 billion monthly users

Twitter may be sputtering along, but Mark Zuckerberg’s company is still killing it. Facebook released its quarterly earnings report today, which reveals the company brought in revenue of $6.43 billion—up 59% from a year ago, and up 19.5% from its Q1 revenue of $5.38 billion.

Facebook‘s user base continues to grow steadily, hitting 1.71 billion monthly active users—an increase of 20% from Q2 2015 and 3.5% higher than its count last quarter (1.65 billion). Daily users topped out at 1.13 billion.

Without question, Facebook’s strength is on mobile devices, with 1.57 billion monthly users and 1.03 billion daily users on mobile. Mobile advertising also accounted for 84% of all ad revenue, up from 76% during the same quarter last year.

Wall Street was clearly happy with Facebook’s results, sending its stock well over 6% in after-hours trading.