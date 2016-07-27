Cancer-causing chemicals found in vapor from e-cigarettes

“Regular cigarettes are super unhealthy. E-cigarettes are just unhealthy,” says Hugo Destaillats, a researcher at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California, in announcing the results of an in-depth study of the vapor that comes out of electronic cigarettes.

And it’s worse than people thought. The team says it found 31 toxic chemicals not previously known to be in the vapor, including two “probable carcinogens,” propylene oxide and glycidol.

One bit of solace to vape-heads: Your pocket fog-maker is less toxic than an old-fashioned cigarette. Take acrolein, a severe eye and respiratory irritant found in the vapor. A typical 20-puff session on an e-cig releases 90 to 100 micrograms of the substance. A regular cigarette gives off 400 to 650 micrograms. The amount of toxins in a vape depends on a lot of factors. The higher the temperature of the heating coil, and the more “coil gunk” residue that has built up over time, the dirtier the fumes.

There’s also a hint that cheaper e-cigs may be even more toxic. Devices with a single coil produced less acrolein than a two-coil device, say the researchers. Their overall conclusion is pretty commonsense. Moving from smoking to vaping is a step in the right direction, but kicking the habit completely is far better. (h/t The Verge) (by Sean Captain)