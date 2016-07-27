These are the 10 questions I’d like to ask Donald Trump during his Reddit AMA

Tonight’s Reddit AMA by Donald Trump at 7:00pm (EST) is a refreshing way for the candidate to take queries from (some members of) the public. (And I’m hoping that Hillary Clinton soon follows his lead and does the same.) It won’t be open to everyone—moderators will only allow established users to take part and Trump supporters will be voting for their favorite questions.

But here are my queries for the candidate:

1) Do you have any current business dealings with Russian companies or Russian-controlled entities? And has your campaign been in touch with the Kremlin?

2) Describe in detail how you would deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in this country: Do you have a time frame? Would there be an appeals process? How would these immigrants be detained and sent back to their home countries (via the police, National Guard or ICE)?

3) How would your background check process for Muslim immigrants and other immigrants from countries experiencing unrest be different from the current process?

4) When you contributed money to then-Senator Hillary Clinton, did you ask her for any requests or favors in return (besides attending your wedding to Melania)?