WATCH: Chelsea Clinton says Ivanka Trump should ask her dad about equal pay for women

At a Facebook Live event with Glamour magazine , Chelsea Clinton was asked about Ivanka Trump’s speech at the Republican convention in which she said her father would fight for equal pay for equal work and quality child care.

“So you and Ivanka are friendly, I know,” magazine editor Cindi Leive asked Clinton, reports The Hill. “If you got to ask her a question about how her father would do that, what would it be?”

“It would be that question: ‘How would your father do that?'” Clinton replied. “Given it’s not something that he has spoken about, there are no policies on any of those fronts that you just mentioned on his website—not last week, not this week. So I think the ‘how’ question is super important. In politics as it is in life.”

In the below video, fast-forward to 10:15 to watch the relevant exchange: