Mercedes unveils the first all-electric big rig, the Urban eTruck

Today, Daimler revealed the all-electric Urban eTruck, with a total weight capacity of 29 tons, a maximum range of 124 miles, and a design made for heavy transport in urban areas. It’s a prototype and the company said it wouldn’t be ready for mass production until the start of the next decade. But it still beat out Tesla, which recently announced that it wouldn’t reveal its electric Tesla Semi truck until early next year.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens