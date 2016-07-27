advertisement
Mercedes unveils the first all-electric big rig, the Urban eTruck

By Marcus Baram

Today, Daimler revealed the all-electric Urban eTruck, with a total weight capacity of 29 tons, a maximum range of 124 miles, and a design made for heavy transport in urban areas. It’s a prototype and the company said it wouldn’t be ready for mass production until the start of the next decade. But it still beat out Tesla, which recently announced that it wouldn’t reveal its electric  Tesla Semi truck until early next year.

