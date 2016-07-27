Glenfiddich whisky is launching a menswear fashion line

The scotch whisky brand is about to dabble in luxury menswear.

It’s partnering with Josh Peskowitz, cofounder of the menswear shop Magasin, to curate a capsule collection called Glenfiddich’s Wardrobe XXI to help promote the brand’s 21-year-old single malt scotch.

Peskowitz will hand pick several soon-to-be announced designers to create the collection, which will be inspired by Scottish culture. The line will debut this fall. Peskowitz recently visited Scotland, where he visited lots of kiltmakers. We’ll have to wait to see if kilts make it into the collection.