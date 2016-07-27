Morning intelligence

• Led by Samsung, global smartphone shipments increased somewhat in the second quarter after the first quarter’s first ever year-over-year decline in sales, according to research firm Canalys.

• Smartphone behemoth Xiaomi is getting into the laptop business, with its Mi Notebook Air, a $750 MacBook competitor.

• Big Health, the company behind sleep improvement app Sleepio, raised $12 million to expand its development of non-drug health fixes.