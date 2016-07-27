Facebook is testing a new, minimalist “Trending” topics module

The new beta module slowly began appearing on some users’ Facebook homepage last night, reports the Huffington Post , although it appears to have been testing in an alpha format earlier in July, according to Mashable . The new minimalist Trending module does away with the traditional summaries below each topic headline. Instead, users now only see the subject (in place of a headline), the category, and how many people are “talking” about the subject.

Here’s what mine–and most people’s–trending modules look like normally:

And here’s what the alpha trending module looked like earlier in July when Mashable noticed it:

And, finally, here’s what the beta trending module looks like now, as Huffington Post reported:

[Images: Facebook]