Facebook is testing a new, minimalist “Trending” topics module

The new beta module slowly began appearing on some users’ Facebook homepage last night, reports the Huffington Post, although it appears to have been testing in an alpha format earlier in July, according to Mashable. The new minimalist Trending module does away with the traditional summaries below each topic headline. Instead, users now only see the subject (in place of a headline), the category, and how many people are “talking” about the subject.
Here’s what mine–and most people’s–trending modules look like normally:
And here’s what the alpha trending module looked like earlier in July when Mashable noticed it:
And, finally, here’s what the beta trending module looks like now, as Huffington Post reported:
[Images: Facebook]