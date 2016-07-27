Pokémon Go did virtually nothing to help Nintendo’s bottom line this quarter

The company announced its latest quarterly earnings today, and the results weren’t good. Nintendo suffered a $49 million net loss for Q1 2016 and a 31.3% drop in revenue to about $586 million. In recent weeks the company’s stock price has soared due to the success of Pokémon Go, but as Nintendo warned investors last week, the hit augmented reality game would have little impact on their bottom line since the company doesn’t make the game nor own the Pokémon brand outright. Still, Pokémon Go could increasingly help Nintendo in the future as the company is launching a Pokémon Go Plus wearable later in September and also own a 13% stake in Pokémon Go developer Niantic Labs, which should see increased revenue from Pokémon Go thanks to major “sponsored locations” deals with McDonald’s.