Pandora adds personalized concert listings with Ticketfly integration

If you use Pandora, you’re about to get a new perk: personalized notifications about concert tickets for artists you listen to. Nine months after acquiring ticket-selling service Ticketfly, Pandora is building show listings and ticket sales directly into its app.

Pandora will use data about your music preferences to notify you of upcoming concerts nearby—and you can also set reminders to buy tickets that haven’t gone on sale yet. The feature only works with shows at venues that sell through Ticketfly, which are typically smaller to medium-size venues like bars and clubs, rather than stadium-size concert halls booked by the likes of Beyoncé.

This integration is the first major milestone in a strategic overhaul focused on expanding Pandora’s Internet radio service with a set of promotional and data tools for artists, a greater focus on live music, and—in the the months ahead—Spotify-style on-demand listening. Pandora has also acquired defunct Spotify competitor Rdio and Next Big Sound, a data analytics platform for artists.

