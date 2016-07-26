advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Bill Clinton’s surprisingly feminist speech about the first female presidential nominee

By John Paul Titlow1 minute Read

Whatever your political leanings may be, it’s hard to deny the historic moment happening in Philadelphia tonight. From the mother of Trayvon Martin to the president of Planned Parenthood and a stage full of female lawmakers, the DNC is elevating the voices of women unlike any other political convention before it. But perhaps the most unexpected source of feminist excitement? A speech by a man who once held the most powerful office in the world. 

advertisement

In a speech praising his wife, former President Bill Clinton recounted the early days of their relationship and talked about Hillary Clinton’s independent spirit and professional accomplishments. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang=”en”>

I confess I am absolutely riveted by a man singing a woman’s praises like this at an event that isn’t a funeral or a wedding #DemsInPhilly

— Andrea Grimes (@andreagrimes) July 27, 2016

Of course, the notion of Bill Clinton as feminist spokesperson does have a certain irony to it, which wasn’t lost on some observers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life