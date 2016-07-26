Will Apple start creating video content?

Apple has made a name for itself as a purveyor of music and video content. Now investors are wondering whether the company will branch into creating its own video content through its television platform, tvOS.

Last year, Apple revamped its Apple TV box, adding voice command functionality through Siri as well as a developer platform for building Apple TV apps. “Think of [Apple TV] as building the foundation for what we believe can be a broader business over time,” CEO Tim Cook said during Apple’s Q3 earnings call when asked if the company would ever create its own content. “I don’t want to be more precise than that, but you shouldn’t look at what’s there today and think we’ve done what we wanted to do.”

Cook wouldn’t say whether the company planned to start generating its own content, something that streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have done. But earlier today, Variety reports, Apple Music won a bidding war for James Corden’s viral video series Carpool Karaoke. The series, which features late-night host Corden singing in the car with a spectrum of guests, has been known to spur sales and streams of songs that appear on the show. The plan is for Apple Music to make the series available to users on the platform in 100 countries.

On the one hand, Apple’s purchase is an obvious move for its music selling product. On the other hand, could the company be wading into video content more broadly?