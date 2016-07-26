Apple’s iPad revenue gets a 7% bump, thanks to the iPad Pro

Apple released its third quarter earnings today, revealing that iPad revenues were up 10% from last quarter—despite the fact that sales actually dipped.

Like much of the tablet market, sales of iPad units have been on the decline since Q2 2014. The iPad Pro—Apple’s competitor to the Microsoft Surface—is helping propel iPad revenue forward, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said on a quarterly shareholder call. That would explain why Apple actually sold fewer units this quarter but still saw a bump in revenue.

In general, tablets with attachable keyboards are gaining in popularity. IDC estimates that by 2020, detachable tablet shipments will grow to 63.8 million, up from 16.6 million in 2015.