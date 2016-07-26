Betabrand launches contest to outfit America’s first First Gent

Just in time for Bill Clinton’s big speech at the DNC tonight, Betabrand has announced a competition to dress America’s first First Gentleman. Designers can download an image of Bill almost in the buff and create wacky outfits for him. People can then vote on their favorite designs.

“Style-watchers have First Ladies under constant surveillance,” says Betabrand CEO Chris Lindland. “So one can only assume that will remain the same when our first spouse is a man. Right?”

So far, my favorite is this hoodie.