This FDA-approved bracelet tracks fertility

Today, medical technology company Ava launched its first product, a bracelet that helps detect a woman’s fertile window. Women wear it at night and its sensors collect three million data points—including pulse, breathing rates, sleep quality–and temperature that correlate with the rise in the reproductive hormones estradiol and progesterone.

It has received FDA approval and was clinically proven, in a study at the University Hospital of Zurich, to detect an average of 5.3 fertile days per cycle with 89% accuracy.

While women can estimate their fertility windows using period app trackers such as Clue, they are not particularly accurate. Companies like Clearblue also produce ovulation tests that require women to pee on a stick to detect hormonal shifts and predict the two best days to conceive. This bracelet hopes to be more accurate and less messy than other options on the market. But at a price of $199, it is by far the most expensive fertility tracker on the market.