To compete with Apple and Android Pay, Venmo leverages bill splitting

Tomorrow Venmo will kiss its Pay with Venmo beta goodbye and open up the feature to all users. Like Apple Pay and Android Pay, Pay with Venmo lets users make purchases with one touch in a mobile app. Where Venmo may have an edge on competitors is in its ability to support bill splitting, as the video below demonstrates:
But in order play on the same field as Android Pay or Apple Pay, more merchants need to accept Venmo. Right now you can only use Pay with Venmo at Munchery, Gametime, Priv, Poshmark, Hop Market, Wish, Parking Panda, Dolly, Urgentli, Boxed, and delivery.com.