Tesla driver killed in autopilot crash was speeding, says NTSB

The Tesla driver killed in last month’s autopilot crash in Florida was speeding, going 9 mph above the 65 mph speed limit, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board, reports Reuters.

According to the Associated Press, driver Joshua D. Brown had gotten eight speeding tickets in a six-year span—the most recent one in northeastern Ohio in August 2011 was for driving 64 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

Per the new NTSB report: “Tesla system performance data downloaded from the car indicated that vehicle speed just prior to impact was 74 mph. System performance data also revealed that the driver was operating the car using the advanced driver assistance features Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer lane keeping assistance. The car was also equipped with automatic emergency braking that is designed to automatically apply the brakes to reduce the severity of or assist in avoiding frontal collisions.”

Here is the report:

