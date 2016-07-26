Why David Chang’s new burger is not what you think

Tomorrow, David Chang will introduce a new burger at his latest Manhattan restaurant, Momofuku Nishi . It looks delicious, as you can see. But all is not as it appears.

Despite the burger’s enticing beefiness, it’s actually a meatless patty, made by California startup Impossible Foods. The burger is made using something called the “heme” molecule, which the company says contributes to meat’s meatiness. Like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods is trying to create meat alternatives that truly can compete with the real thing. Nishi’s burger marks the first time the Impossible patty has appeared on a restaurant menu.

[Image: Zach Dezon]

