Researchers just developed glasses-free 3D for movie theaters

We’ve all had to endure those clunky paper 3D glasses in movie theaters, which never really capture the potential of the 3D experience. That may soon change, thanks to some researchers at MIT CSAIL and Israel’s Weizmann Institute for Science, who’ve come up with a glasses-free 3D for theaters. By utilizing mirrors and a series of lenses, Cinema 3D technology “creates multiple parallax barriers in a single display,” which provides a wide range of angles throughout the theater, reports Engadget. The current prototype is about the size of a pad of paper and isn’t yet ready for movie theaters, but we can all dream.