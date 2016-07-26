advertisement
Mobile game publisher Scopely raises $55 million 

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The Los Angeles-based company behind two hit games—The Walking Dead: Road to Survival and Yahtzee with Buddies—just raised a $55 million Series B round of funding. The round was led by led by Greycroft Growth Fund with participation from Elephant Partners, the new fund of Warby Parker cofounder Andy Hunt and former Highland Capital partner Jeremiah Daly. 

