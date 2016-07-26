Morning intel: Watch for Verizon, Apple, and Twitter earnings 

• Sure, Bernie Sanders gave Hillary Clinton a solid endorsement in his address at the Democratic National Convention last night—but it was Michelle Obama who brought down the house with her speech .

• Apple‘s former SVP of technologies Bob Mansfield is now overseeing Project Titan, the company’s secretive electric car initiative, the WSJ reports.

• Facebook is reportedly thinking about opening a sprawling office in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

• Coming up today: Verizon, Apple, and Twitter release their quarterly earnings reports, and the DNC continues into its second day with speeches from Bill Clinton and the mothers of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, and Eric Garner.