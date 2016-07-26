The Apple Pencil could soon work with your Mac’s trackpad

That’s if a recent patent grant is anything to go by. The patent, titled “Stylus with inertial sensor,” was originally filed back in 2014, but has only been granted by the USPTO today. It details ways in which the iPad Pro’s Apple Pencil stylus could be used to work with the trackpad on a Mac via a future version of the company’s Magic Trackpad. It’s also conceivable that the technology referenced in the patent could allow the upcoming rumored new MacBook Pros to use the stylus on their trackpads. Perhaps even more interesting, the patent details way the Apple Pencil could be used as a joystick: