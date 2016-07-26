Solar Impulse completes historic round-the-world journey without fuel

Aviation and clean energy history was made early this morning when Solar Impulse 2 completed its round-the world 42,000 kilometer trip when the solar-powered aircraft set down in Abu Dhabi, reports the BBC. The aircraft completed the historic journey in 17 stages over a 16 month period. Its trip began when it took off from Abu Dhabi on March 9, 2015 with the mission to promote clean, renewable energy. The last leg of Solar Impulse’s journey was from Cairo to Abu Dhabi and was piloted by Bertrand Piccard. Upon landing Piccard said, “The future is clean. The future is you. The future is now. Let’s take it further.”

BREAKING: we flew 40’000km without fuel. It’s a first for energy, take it further! #futureisclean pic.twitter.com/JCvKTDBVZx — SOLAR IMPULSE (@solarimpulse) July 26, 2016

[Image: Solar Impulse]