Microsoft Office smartens up with new features

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Here’s proof that Microsoft’s Office 365 has moved past the era when its apps got better almost entirely though one-fell-swoop updates every few years: The company is announcing a smattering of substantial new features for Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Most of them will be available starting this month or next.

Researcher is a Bing-powered tool (shown in the image below) that lets you pull up curated information and articles within Word, learn about a subject, and then automatically create citations in documents such as school papers.

•  Editor, also in Word, adds additional features designed to help people be better writers, such as usage and grammar checking (indicated by a blue double underline in a document) and style advice (flagged with a gold dotted line).

Zoom, a new PowerPoint feature vaguely reminiscent of Prezi, automatically summarizes a presentation with an overview slide that lets you zoom in and out of sections within your show.

•  Focused Inbox brings a key feature from Outlook’s mobile versions back into the Windows version. Like Gmail’s Priority Inbox, it pushes the most important messages to to the top of the list. 

•  @Mentions give you the Twitter-like  ability to highlight a person’s name within a message in Outlook, thereby directing that someone’s attention to the fact they’ve been name-checked.

