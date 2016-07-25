Michelle Obama lights up Trump at the DNC without once uttering his name

At the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Monday night, marquee speaker Michelle Obama managed the feat of attacking Donald Trump without ever mentioning his name:

• “We teach our girls that when someone is cruel or acts like a bully you don’t stoop to their level,” in her first reference to Trump. “No, our motto is ‘When they go low we go high’.”

• Referencing Trump’s love for Twitter: “The issues we face are not black and white and cannot be boiled down to 140 characters.”

• “When you have the nuclear codes at your fingertips, and the military in your command you can’t make snap decisions, you can’t have thin skin and a tendency to lash out,” she said, referencing Trump’s short fuse. “You need to be steady and measured and well-informed.”

• The First Lady didn’t neglect to point to Trump’s lack of experience in politics. “I want a president with a record of public service, someone whose life’s work shows our children that we don’t chase fame and fortune for ourselves, we fight to give everyone a chance to succeed,” she said.

• And she went out with a bang: “Don’t ever let anybody tell you our country isn’t great, that somehow we need to make it great again.” she said, referencing Trump’s famous slogan. “This country is the greatest country on earth.”