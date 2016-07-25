Verizon will further explain Yahoo-AOL integration plans in tomorrow’s earnings report

It’s been a busy few months for Verizon. Just weeks ago executives were at the negotiating table with the unions representing 40,000 of Verizon’s wireline technicians and customer service representatives, while non-union employees attempted to temporarily fill their shoes. With that agreement complete, it was on to the next negotiation: Securing Verizon’s $4.8 billion acquisition of Yahoo, a second major step in its effort to build a new media empire.

The telecom giant will have to answer for both those deals tomorrow morning. CFO Fran Shammo signaled last month that investors could expect the strike to shave five to seven cents off second quarter earnings, and is expected to provide more details during the call.

Investors are also sure to question how Verizon will integrate Yahoo. AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, who reports to Verizon EVP Marni Walden and has been advising Verizon on its acquisitions, will be overseeing the merger process.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer said today that she expects to remain in her role while those discussions unfold over the next two quarters.