advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

WATCH: Magic Leap offers a preview of what it might be like to shop via augmented reality

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The super-secretive company recently introduced a 70-second video at an Alibaba event in China that shows how the augmented reality device might be used to shop online. In the video, a shopper peruses a virtual array of office accessories. After making a selection, the shopper is then shown the ratings and prices for individual products, as well as a preview  of how those items will appear in your office. (h/t Business Insider)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life