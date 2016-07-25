Once upon a time, Yahoo was a phenom

If you’re a hard-nosed realist, you may conclude that Yahoo ‘s decision to sell its core business to Verizon for $4.83 billion is a sensible move. But if you used Yahoo back in the day when it did as much as any other company to create the consumer Internet, it’s still a sad moment.

I was moved to rummage through old online newspaper archives for early coverage of Yahoo, back when it was an intrepid startup that most people hadn’t yet discovered. This snippet from an October 1995 article by Garnett’s Kevin Maney captures some of the excitement that it generated. And note that even 21 years ago, the idea of merging AOL and Yahoo—both of which will now be owned by Verizon—seemed manifestly logical.