Democratic platform sides with Apple, calls for “national commission” to study encryption

Any discussion of encryption was missing from earlier versions of the DNC platform, but the document now includes support for a “national commission” to examine the issue and the proper role of law enforcement when it comes to getting access to smartphones and other devices. As noted by Politico (login required), such a commission has been a priority for Apple and other tech giants. In the platform, the Democrats vow to “bring together technology and public safety communities to address the needs of law enforcement, protect the privacy of Americans, assess how innovation might point to new policy approaches, and advance our larger national security and global competitiveness interests.”