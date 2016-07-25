Judge says “no” to Uber use of private investigator in NY lawsuit

A federal judge is saying “no” to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s use of an unlicensed private investigator to suss out information about a plaintiff who brought a lawsuit against the company, according to Reuters. The judge is accusing the PI agency of “arguably criminal conduct,” the report says. The information obtained through the unlicensed investigation is banned from being used in the case.
Of course, hiring a private investigator to dig up dirt on opponents isn’t anything new for Uber. The company’s executives have been known to suggest making public the personal affairs of critical journalists.