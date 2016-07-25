Here’s what men think of women who carry condoms

Meika Hollender is particularly interested in this question. As the cofounder and CEO of Sustain , a condom brand that targets women and encourages them to take ownership of their sexual health, she wanted to know if it is still taboo for women to be seen with a condom in their purse.

“The implication of having a condom with you is that you are planning to have sex,” Hollender tells me. “Many women still think there’s something shameful about that.”

Do men judge women who carry condoms, assuming they are easy? She gathers some answers in the video below.

What do guys think of girls who carry condoms? from Sustain Natural on Vimeo.