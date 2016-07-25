Former Apple exec Bob Mansfield to head up car project, report says

Bob Mansfield , formerly Apple ‘s senior vice president of technologies, is reportedly working on the company’s car project, according to the Wall Street Journal . The initiative is said to be code-named “Project Titan.”

Mansfield has overseen the development of hardware projects including Apple’s iPad and MacBook Air. Two years ago, he was removed from Apple’s executive team and placed on special projects largely in an advisory role. There he worked on the Apple Watch and now appears to be heading up Apple’s next big product foray: autonomous electric cars.