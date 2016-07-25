Let us never forget the best thing about Yahoo: Yahooligans

It’s official: Yahoo–once ‘Yahoo!’–has sold to Verizon . While the telecommunications corporation says it bought the decades-old internet company because it saw a future in digital media , the One Great Thing Yahoo had to offer is sadly no longer here: Yahooligans.

For those who don’t remember, Yahooligans was the one stop shop for all the young’uns trying to figure out what the Internet was. It had a search engine for just us kids, along with a collection of supposedly kid-safe sites for us to surf. For all us millennials using the web in the late-’90s/early-aughts, we would stop by Yahooligans for games and forums and everything in between. It was perhaps the only truly successful Yahoo product, at least in my 10-year-old eyes.

Somewhat ironically, the only other successful product of this kind was AOL’s even-older “Kids Only,” which gave us other AOL-kid-safe-sites and chatrooms (although, if my memories are correct, some of those “KO” chatrooms were not necessarily kid appropriate). And now AOL and Yahoo are owned by Verizon, both with a glaring child-friendly HTML omission.

So let us pour one out for Yahooligans. It may have gone dark in 2013 (then known as “Yahoo Kids”), but it has always been open in my heart.