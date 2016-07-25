Morning intel: Verizon buys Yahoo for $4.83 billion, Nintendo stock drops 17%

• As expected , Verizon is acquiring Yahoo ‘s core business for $4.83 billion . Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer claims she is “planning to stay,” though Recode says Mayer will likely only remain until the sale is completed.

• Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, is stepping down after WikiLeaks made public thousands of emails that revealed the DNC had tried to sabotage Bernie Sanders’s campaign.

• Remember when Nintendo‘s stock had more than doubled last week since the release of Pokémon Go? Investors have now wised up, after Nintendo noted that the game wouldn’t actually bring it that much money. The stock dropped 17% when the market opened this morning.

• Comic Con descended upon San Diego this past week. Head over to Co.Create to watch the best new trailers—including teasers for Wonder Woman and the new King Kong movie—revealed at the convention.

• Coming up today: The Democratic National Convention kicks off with speeches from Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders.