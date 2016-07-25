advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

2 dead, at least 17 injured in Fort Myers nightclub shooting

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The shooting occurred around 12:30am local time in the parking lot of Club Blu Bar and Grill in Fort Myers, Florida, reports WINK News. When it occurred an all-ages “Swimsuit Glow Party” was taking place at the club. The youngest victim was only 12 years old, according to reports. Local police have confirmed that they have arrested three people in connection with the shooting, though no charges have officially been filed yet.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life