Brazilian judge says Facebook and Twitter were “instrumental” in uncovering Rio Olympics terror plot

An anti-terror probe in Brazil called “Operation Hashtag” has led to the arrest of up to 12 alleged militants who were planning an attack on the 2016 Olympic in Rio thanks to “instrumental” help from Facebook and Twitter, reports Reuters. The details about the social media networks’ involvement in the case came from an interview with Judge Marcos Josegrei da Silva on a weekly television news show. “The companies began to provide data related to the content of the conversations and data about where those conversations were posted,” the judge said, adding that “there is no anonymity for those sorts of activities on the Internet.” Neither Facebook nor Twitter would comment in their role in the operation but both companies previously said they have zero tolerance for activities related to terrorism on their networks.