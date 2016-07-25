Clinton campaign says DNC emails were leaked by Russians who want Trump to win

The leak of over 20,000 emails last week that showed strong support by some in the party to discredit Bernie Sanders’s presidential run and l ed to the resignation of DNC Chief Debbie Wasserman Schultz might have been perpetrated by Russian agencies hoping to sway the U.S. presidential election for Donald Trump , reports the New York Times :

Evidence so far suggests that the attack was the work of at least two separate agencies, each apparently working without the knowledge that the other was inside the Democrats’ computers. It is unclear how WikiLeaks obtained the email trove. But the presumption is that the intelligence agencies turned it over, either directly or through an intermediary. Moreover, the timing of the release, between the end of the Republican convention and the beginning of the Democratic one, seems too well planned to be coincidental.

On Sunday morning Clinton’s campaign manager, Robby Mook, told ABC’s “This Week” that the DNC emails were leaked “by the Russians for the purpose of helping Donald Trump.” Mook went on to suggested that the Russians have a vested interest in seeing that Trump wins in November as the Republican presidential nominee has said he may not back NATO countries if they were attacked by Russia unless he could be sure the countries had made their financial contributions to the Atlantic alliance.