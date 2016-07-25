DNC Chief Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigning after email hack scandal

The Democratic National Committee chairwoman has confirmed she will step down this week at the end of the party’s convention, which begins today, reports NBC. Wasserman’s troubles began late last week when thousands of DNC emails were released by WikiLeaks that seemed to show a plot by committee officials to discredit former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton. One email showed Wasserman saying Sanders would never be president and another email showed the DNC finance chairman recommending the party use Sander’s assumed atheism against him in religious states. In a statement announcing her resignation, Wasserman said: