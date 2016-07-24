Reports: Verizon to announce $4.8 billion Yahoo acquisition on Monday

Verizon, long the frontrunner to acquire the struggling Silicon Valley icon, has finally beat out rivals including AT&T, Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert , and private equity firm TPG.

The $4.8 billion price tag includes Yahoo‘s core digital business and real estate assets, according to Bloomberg.

Verizon paid $4.4 billion to acquire AOL last year. By merging AOL’s advertising business with that of Yahoo, Verizon is expected to double its new media revenue and set the stage for greater competition with Google and Facebook.

