Reports: Verizon to announce $4.8 billion Yahoo acquisition on Monday

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

Verizon, long the frontrunner to acquire the struggling Silicon Valley icon, has finally beat out rivals including AT&T, Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, and private equity firm TPG.

The $4.8 billion price tag includes Yahoo‘s core digital business and real estate assets, according to Bloomberg

Verizon paid $4.4 billion to acquire AOL last year. By merging AOL’s advertising business with that of Yahoo, Verizon is expected to double its new media revenue and set the stage for greater competition with Google and Facebook

For an in-depth look at Verizon’s media ambitions, read our May feature: Verizon’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Play To Take On Netflix, Amazon, Google & Facebook

