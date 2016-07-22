Hillary Clinton names Virginia senator Tim Kaine as running mate

As expected, Hillary Clinton has selected Tim Kaine as her vice presidential running mate. She announced her choice in the above tweet late Friday. The choice is considered a “safe” one for Clinton, who had considered the likes of New Jersey senator Cory Booker and labor secretary Tom Perez—both of whom are minorities.

Kaine, on the other hand, is far from controversial. He’s said to shy away from risky political positions and is very careful about his public comments. He’s characterized as a thoughtful, low-key negotiator who prefers to stay out of the media spotlight. Kaine had the support of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Politico reports.

Clinton’s selection of Kaine won’t be without its critics, however. Kaine is a centrist who has promoted international trade agreements and has favored a moderate posture toward Wall Street. Many in the progressive wing of the Democratic party were hoping Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren would get the nod as Clinton’s running mate. A Warren pick, however, might have alienated some of the center-right voters Clinton hopes to lure away from Trump and the GOP by November.

