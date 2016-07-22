Twitter hashtag #offenetuer (open door) being used to offer shelter from gunmen in Munich

#offenetuer #porteouverte near Pasing! She can also pick you up https://t.co/HJpS9BO47G

A manhunt is underway in Munich, Germany for what could be several gunmen who killed at least nine people during a shooting at a shopping mall Friday. Police are urging people to get indoors, especially in the area where the shooting took place.

Munich residents are now using the #offenetuer hashtag to offer refuge to people in the area, especially to those who are unable to return to their own homes. Thousands of tweets using the hashtag have already posted, with more coming in quickly.

A state of emergency has been declared in Munich and public transportation has been suspended. Police are now calling the shooting an “acute terror situation.”