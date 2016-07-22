Munich police calling mall shooting and manhunt an “acute terrorist situation” [UPDATE]

Police in Munich are now saying that at least eight people have been killed—and an unknown number injured—by a gunman who opened fire near the Olympia-Einkaufszentrum shopping mall in Munich, Germany.

• It’s too early to tell if the incident was politically motivated, although police have referred to the incident as a terror attack.

• Shots initially rang out in a McDonald’s near the shopping center, police said, at around 5:52 p.m. Munich time.

• Video footage shows what appears to be a lone gunman atop a rooftop parking facility, though witnesses say they observed three gunmen.

Unverified footage appears to show moment shots fired in #Munich – Latest developments: https://t.co/AQSQhhNELq https://t.co/uGHOExawWg — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 22, 2016

• A massive manhunt for the shooter or shooters has begun in Munich. Citizens are being advised to avoid public places. Public transportation in the area of the shooting has been suspended, according to the BBC.