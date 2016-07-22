WeWork evicts startup for critical blog post that allegedly violated terms of membership

A data analytics startup called Thinknum says it was evicted from a WeWork office space for publishing a blog post suggesting churn rates were on the rise at the high-flying coworking chain. But WeWork says the figures were wrong and obtained by scraping data without permission, Reuters reports .

Thinknum cofounder Justin Zhen told Reuters he and his colleagues found an API granting access to WeWork member data. WeWork has said they broke the terms of membership by accessing the information in question, and that the data Thinknum obtained is incomplete. “The data they published and their associated conclusions are factually inaccurate and do not reflect our thriving business,” WeWork said in a statement.