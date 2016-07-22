WikiLeaks’ latest dump is full of people’s Social Security numbers, phone numbers and addresses

WikiLeaks has released about 20,000 emails from the accounts of Democratic National Committee officials, and the messages include numerous people’s confidential information, including Social Security numbers, phone numbers, and addresses, reports Gizmodo .

The group says the emails come from seven top DNC officials and were sent between January and May of this year. WikiLeaks is calling the dump “part one of our new Hillary Leaks series,” focusing on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.