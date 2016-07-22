Artists pay homage to victims of police brutality with stickers that “Say Their Name”  

Graphic designer Leslie Xia is launching a Kickstarter campaign today to blanket New York City in stickers bearing the names of Philando Castile, Sandra Bland, Alton Sterling, Michael Brown, and other people who have lost their lives to instances of police brutality. (Full disclosure: Xia works at Fast Company .) Each sticker is designed by someone who is both an artist and person of color.

“We are hoping these stickers, when separate from the violent news headlines and media vitriol, will serve as a way for people to see the name, say the name, and remember these individuals not as victims but remind them of the humanity behind each figure,” writes Xia.

Read more about the project at Co.Exist.