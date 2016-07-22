FCC calls on phone companies to offer free robocall blocking

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler sent an open letter to phone companies encouraging them to block robocalls to customers tired of receiving them, Consumerist reports.
“I strongly urge you to offer your customers robust call blocking at no cost,” Wheeler wrote, according to the publication.
Wheeler also urged carriers to create a list of institutions like government agencies and banks that are commonly impersonated by scammers and filter out overseas callers impersonating them through falsified caller ID data.