Ed-tech startup General Assembly cuts about 7% of staff

General Assembly, which offers coding and other technology courses at campuses around the world, is cutting about 50 employees from its 750-member staff, Inc. reports .

CEO Jake Schwartz downplayed the announcement, saying that General Assembly—which has raised about $110 million from investors—should be profitable by year’s end and has no intention of privately raising funds in the future and has no hiring freeze in place. The company reportedly plans to expand its focus on corporate training programs.