Morning intel: Donald Trump accepts GOP nomination, Peter Thiel tells RNC “I am proud to be gay”

• Following an introduction by his daughter Ivanka, Donald Trump closed out the RNC last night with a 75-minute speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination.

• Earlier in the night, Silicon Valley heavyweight Peter Thiel endorsed Trump in a speech that said he is “proud to be gay” and dubbed the transgender bathroom debate “a distraction from our real problems.”

• Five suspects have been charged with planning and offering logistical support for last week’s attacks in Nice, France.

• During its quarterly earnings report last night, Chipotle showed it was once again profitable, but its sales figures—down 23.6% year-over-year—still have not recovered following the company’s food safety scandal.

• Coming up next week: The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday, prior to which Hillary Clinton will announce her running mate.